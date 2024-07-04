Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,294. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

