Wealth Management Resources Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 6.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 828,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

