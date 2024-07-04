WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after buying an additional 208,672 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.67. 7,496,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

