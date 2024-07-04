WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 12.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on V. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.99. 5,017,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,944. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.65. The company has a market cap of $491.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

