WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,167,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,198,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

