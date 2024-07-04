Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 1,516 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 160,113 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 835,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.56. 1,651,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.