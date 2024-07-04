Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys 3,825 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.40. 39,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

