Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 998 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

American Express stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.71. 1,365,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,787. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

