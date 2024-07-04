Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 407.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,884.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

