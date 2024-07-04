Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,459,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,183,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FHLC traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $67.49. 134,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,880. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

