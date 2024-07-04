Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,566 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 176,412 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Consolidated Water by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $3,585,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 94,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,860. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

