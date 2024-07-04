Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 663 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $67,253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 765,618 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after acquiring an additional 574,737 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mplx by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Mplx by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 586,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

