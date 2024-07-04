Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 93,000 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for about 29.1% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $83,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PPSC Investment Service Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,436,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,577,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 163,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,173.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 110,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 1.3 %

SPXL traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,181. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.70. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

