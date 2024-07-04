Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $115.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. Welltower has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

