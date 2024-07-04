Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.49. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 114,362 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 208,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

