Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.57

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.49. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 114,362 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.