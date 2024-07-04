Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 78448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$145.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.