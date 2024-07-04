Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,864 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 122.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after purchasing an additional 979,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $67.75 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

