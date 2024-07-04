Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

