Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,523,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,585,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after purchasing an additional 866,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

