Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.