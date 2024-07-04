Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.