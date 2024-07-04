Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,170 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,686,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

