Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLB opened at $22.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

