Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after buying an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,551,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 512,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.64 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

