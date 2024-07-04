Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.