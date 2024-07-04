Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,437,000 after purchasing an additional 888,621 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after acquiring an additional 198,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,871. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

