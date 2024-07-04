Whelan Financial Has $20.74 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whelan Financial cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 138,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.28. 1,571,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,138. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

