Whelan Financial Sells 174 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whelan Financial decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $7,530,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.30. 1,423,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

