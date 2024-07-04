WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0034

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00119830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

