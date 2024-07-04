Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 168 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,901,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $4,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,162,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,152 shares of company stock valued at $136,281,661. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.95. 4,755,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

