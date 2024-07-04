Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 40,774 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the quarter. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,232,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 135,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30,848 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,922 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

