Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $682.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,236. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $635.90 and its 200-day moving average is $588.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

