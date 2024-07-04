Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

