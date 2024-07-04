Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.09. 4,061,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

