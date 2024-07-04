Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

