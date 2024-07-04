Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,623. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

