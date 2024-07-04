Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $164,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,435 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,644 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 1,266,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,944. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

