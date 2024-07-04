Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $393.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $345.00 to $393.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $352.39.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $418.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,006,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.