Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Wipro by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,947 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,076. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

