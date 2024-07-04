YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Plans Dividend of $1.22

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.2164 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

YBIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 235,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10. YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

About YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

