YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.82

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.815 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

CRSH traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,962. YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63.

