Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 3.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 51,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 121,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Youdao Stock Up 4.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
