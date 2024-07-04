Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 3.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 51,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 121,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Youdao Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Youdao worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.