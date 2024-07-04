Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 204,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

YUM traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $129.58. 935,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,605. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

