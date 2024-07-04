ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $437,842.83 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00033090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

