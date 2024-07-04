ZRC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 388.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 24,065,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,765,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

