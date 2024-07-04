ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,301 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,730,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $106.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,427. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

