ZRC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,180,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,961,926. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

