ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,797,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,865 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,685,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,265 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after buying an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,759,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 457,666 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. 183,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

