ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.7 %

ONTO traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $227.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

