ZRC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,295. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

